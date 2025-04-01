Locally inspired apparel brand opens first brick-and-mortar in NoDa

CHARLOTTE — A locally inspired apparel and art brand will open its first brick-and-mortar space in NoDa this week.

Queen & Cotton is set to open its doors on April 5 at 715 E. 36th Street.

Founded in 2021 by husband-and-wife duo, Travis Blain and Tal Benamor, Queen & Cotton offers apparel and artwork that reflect Charlotte’s creative energy and pride.

Blain, an artist and graphic designer, infuses his designs with influences from West Coast surf/skate culture, Queen City pop culture, sports, and local brewery scenes. One of their popular designs features the infamous Exit 3A off I-277, showcasing esoteric nods to Charlotte.

Queen & Cotton gained popularity by participating in local street festivals and markets such as NoDaHood Market, Front Porch Sundays, and Shop Small Saturday.

The new store will be part of the mixed-use development Centro NoDa, where it joins other tenants including Bayt Al Mocha, Ricci’s Hoagies, Morelia Gourmet Paletas, and James+Joy.

