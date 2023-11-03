Campground closed after bear tears through camper

SAPPHIRE, N.C. — A bear tore into the side of a camper parked at Gorges State Park on Wednesday, prompting the closure of the campground for two weeks.

North Carolina State Parks and Recreation shared a photo of the damaged camper on their social media.

They say the visitors and the bear are fine, and people with reservations until Nov. 16 will be refunded fully.

The park is still open during the day.

North Carolina State Parks and Recreation shared these tips for staying safe in bear country:

Be aware , try to make noise periodically, and don’t use earbuds.

, try to make noise periodically, and don’t use earbuds. Don’t hike alone if possible! Take someone with you.

if possible! Take someone with you. Always keep pets on a leash or leave them at home.

or leave them at home. Pack out or dispose of all food and trash.

and trash. Do not approach a bear or try to give it food! If you encounter a bear, back away slowly and quietly in the opposite direction.

