Concord residents evacuate RV park as power theft allegations leave them in the dark

CONCORD, N.C. — The Ver-El RV Park in Concord is largely vacant after residents evacuated due to a power outage that has lasted since last Thursday.

The outage stems from an accusation by the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office that park owners Edward Jerome Little and Michael Keith Klutz, both former Duke Energy workers, stole more than $591,000 worth of power from Duke Energy.

Duke Energy’s estimate of the stolen power led the utility to cut off service to the park, forcing nearly all residents to leave amid high temperatures.

The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office alleges that Little and Klutz are responsible for stealing electricity from Duke Energy, resulting in the utility company discontinuing power to the Ver-El RV Park.

This action has left the park without electricity since last Thursday. Duke Energy estimates the value of the stolen power at more than $591,000.

Stephanie Blackwood, a former resident of Ver-El RV Park, moved away over the weekend due to the lack of electricity. Blackwood described the living conditions as extremely uncomfortable without power amid high temperatures.

“Nobody wants stress, especially not with 94 degrees outside,” Blackwood said.

She further elaborated on the severe heat inside her RV, even with windows and screen doors open.

“You’re talking about with the windows open, all the windows, the door with the screen; it was still 98 degrees inside. You just want to duck your head in a bucket full of ice. It was extremely uncomfortable, like you got to take 10 showers cause you are sweating so much,” Blackwood elaborated.

Residents have criticized Duke Energy for not providing a clear answer regarding when power might be restored.

Duke Energy released a statement indicating its focus is on safety and that the timing of power restoration for property owners depends on a site assessment, the scope of work required to safely design and power the site, and the customer coordinating necessary inspections to establish service.

Blackwood suggested that blame should be shared.

“I think the blame should go 50/50; Duke Energy should have caught it way sooner, but at the same time the owners should not have put us in this situation,” said Blackwood.

Edward Little’s bond was set at $600,000, and Michael Klutz’s bond was set at $300,000. Both men have bonded out of jail and have hired attorneys to represent them.

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