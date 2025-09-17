Local

Capuchin monkey on the loose in Troutman

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
TROUTMAN, N.C. — Iredell County Animal Services confirmed there is a loose capuchin monkey in Troutman.

Iredell Firewire posted a video on X showing the monkey hopping on power lines in city limits.

Animal services says the monkey is owned by Zootastic Park in Troutman. They say they are actively working with the park to ensure the monkey is safely recaptured.

Officials urge the public to stay safe by not attempting to catch, chase or interact with the monkey.

If you see the monkey, contact Iredell County Animal Services at 704-878-5335.

