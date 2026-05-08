DA clears officers who shot, killed man holding fake gun outside food mart

Newly released images and video are shedding light on the January police shooting that killed Derrick Manigault outside a Jakob’s Food Mart, a Gastonia convenience store. The Gaston County district attorney said two officers acted lawfully and will not face charges, but Derrick Manigault’s wife says she plans to keep pushing for justice.

The incident started as an argument between two men at the store while undercover Gastonia Police were conducting an unrelated, underage alcohol sales investigation, according to a report. Derrick Manigault stepped out outside with what turned out to be a fake gun. An undercover officer inside fired several shots, and both officers followed him as he crossed Airline Avenue.

He was my biggest supporter, and I was his, so he knows I’m not going to give up,” said his wife, Rebecca Insley Manigault.

Channel 9’s Ken Lemon spoke her after the district attorney told her he would not file charges against the Gastonia Police officers.

“So, my confidence is shattered. The wrong decision was made,” she said.

District Attorney Travis Page’s report said the Constitution “does not require police to gamble with their lives in the face of a serious threat of harm.”

There is an image from the store’s security camera of Derrick Manigault holding a prop gun.

Deadly shooting at Jakob’s Food Mart

The report said he created a threat and at least three times, asked the man he was arguing with, “You trying to lose your life tonight?”

Rebecca Insley Manigault watched the entire video.

“The gun was never raised. It was never raised,” she said.

The report said Manigault’s hand moved up as he left the store. The undercover officer inside fired multiple shots at him.

“The officer emptied his clip,” Rebecca Insley Manigault said.

An officer is seen in another image standing in the doorway, firing at the suspect.

Jakob’s Food Mart shooting

Another undercover officer in a car outside stepped out, the report said.

“And he was hunted,” Rebecca Insley Manigault said.

A cellphone captured the shooting.

The DA’s report does not say whether the officer gave any commands before shooting.

Derrick Manigault’s wife said she didn’t hear that in the video.

“There were no verbal commands. There was nothing to comply with,” she said. “Heartbreak all over again. And then it’s the rage that builds up.”

Gastonia officers cleared in Jakob’s Food Mart shooting

The officers are back at work.

Rebecca Insley Manigault said she respects that the DA must make tough decisions, but she is working on a way to fight this one and may even seek help from the federal Department of Justice.

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