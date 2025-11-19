Car crashes into Gastonia home, one hospitalized

GASTONIA, N.C. — A car hit a person before crashing into a home in Gastonia Tuesday evening, according to police.

The incident, which left the person hospitalized, occurred just before 5 p.m. on Trinity Avenue.

Police said they are searching for suspects in the area using K-9 units.

Channel 9 has crews at the scene, providing updates on the situation.

Police have advised the public to avoid the area as the investigation continues, with multiple officers and resources involved.

Further information will be released as soon as it becomes available, and the scene is expected to remain active for some time.

