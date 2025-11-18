Deadly crash shuts down east Charlotte road

CHARLOTTE — One person was killed in a serious crash in east Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to MEDIC.

The crash, involving multiple vehicles, happened at about 11:35 a.m. and shut down Eastway Drive at Hilliard Drive.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom was over the scene where a red vehicle was flipped onto its side with three other vehicles nearby that appeared to be part of the wreck.

No additional details have been made available.

