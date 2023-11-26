Local

Car crashes into south Charlotte house on Saturday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — A car crashed into a house in south Charlotte on Saturday afternoon.

MEDIC transported one individual to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened at approximately 1:40 p.m. on Vista Grande Circle.

The homeowner told Channel 9 photographer Reuben Muiruri that the car almost hit his son.

He said the car was only inches away from hitting him.

Officials have not released the identity of the driver or what led up to the incident.

This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

