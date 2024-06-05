Carolina Foods’ new facility putting South End site in play

CHARLOTTE — Carolina Foods knew for years it needed another site for a production facility as the company ran out of room at its longtime South End home.

Those plans accelerated after Carolina Foods’ 2021 acquisition by Charlotte private equity firm Falfurrias Capital Partners . They culminated with the company’s grand opening in May of its Pineville manufacturing operation.

Carolina Foods in recent months began production in Pineville at 12031 Carolina Logistics Drive. CEO Dan Myers said the new facility — once fully ramped up — will enable the company to double its sales and production capacity. It makes Duchess Brand Honey Buns, doughnuts and pies.

Carolina Foods’ move could bring a marquee South End site into play for new development.

The company plans to operate its Pineville and South End bakeries through the end of 2025. All production will then shift to Pineville.

Bill Harrison, executive director at Cushman & Wakefield, touted the Carolina Foods site as among the most attractive in South End. The site’s scale and location make it a premium opportunity for a mixed-use development.

