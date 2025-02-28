Carolina Strong: Educator draws inspiration from parents’ teaching careers

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Many of us have that teacher we remember who made a difference in our lives.

Kaylee Spencer has at least two she can point to: her parents, Kimberly and Scott Spencer.

“They do it with their heart, and they do it with passion, and it’s more than a job. It is their life,” Spencer told Channel 9′s Elsa Gillis.

Kaylee’s mom is a first-grade teacher at Sandy Ridge Elementary in Union County. Her dad is the principal at Marvin Elementary.

Now, Kaylee is continuing the family legacy as a first-year Kindergarten teacher at Rocky River Elementary School.

“We as parents, it’s just been a dream. And here she is making an impact every day with her kids. We’re just so proud of her,” Kimberly, pictured below, said.

For them, it’s a full circle moment.

Now, in their 31st year as educators – a journey that began when they were just a couple of kids themselves. Kimberly and Scott told Channel 9 they’ve been together since they were 19.

“They’ve impacted just hundreds of people throughout their career,” Kaylee said.

“It’s so important for people to go into education. It’s just an amazing field. The impact you have on young minds, or whatever age group you teach, it’s incredible,” Kimberly said.

It’s a job that doesn’t stop when the school day ends and one they all now bond over at the kitchen table.

“It’s just wonderful that we can have this conversation, share ideas, but we also learn from each other. I learn as much from Kaylee in her first year as I do from Kim in her 31st year,” Kaylee’s dad, Scott, said.

Just this week, it was announced that Kaylee’s mom, Kimberly, is one of the district’s five 2025-2026 Teacher of The Year finalists.

