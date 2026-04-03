Burke County 2-year-old airlifted after being struck by construction equipment

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A 2-year-old was airlifted to a hospital in Burke County after being struck by a piece of construction equipment.

Burke Emergency Services told Channel 9’s Dave Faherty that the child was hit by equipment that was being used to clear land alongside Dyartsville Road in the western part of Burke County.

The child fell and was hit by a 10,000-pound track loader on Thursday, officials said.

Off-duty EMS personnel and first responders arrived at the scene and rendered aid. The child was sent to UNC Blue Ridge Morganton. Once the child was stable, they were transferred to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center by airlift.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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