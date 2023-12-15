Carolina Strong: Guitarist brings the magic of music to children’s hospital

CHARLOTTE — On Tuesday mornings, the sweet sound of an acoustic guitar fills the rooms and halls of the St. Jude Affiliate Clinic at Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital.

Bringing families to tears, as well as laughter, as they push through some of life’s darkest moments.

It’s a magical tool that musician Kevin Gill said he has been drawn to since he was 7 years old.

“For me, music is like a lifesaver. You know, I was like a very shy, kind of depressed kid, and like a lot of teenagers, and the music just carried me right through my teen years. So, I think anyone who’s suffering can benefit from music. I mean, everybody loves music, but especially when you’re feeling down,” Gill said.

Gill, a full-time guitar teacher and musician, plays once a week at the children’s hospital. He has been playing there for around 14 years.

>> Channel 9′s Elsa Gillis spoke with Gill about one of the many patients he has gotten to know over the years, in the video at the top of the page.

Every day, there are people across the Carolinas doing extraordinary things. They’re giving back, they’re helping each other, and they’re making a real difference. We’re highlighting the best in our community in our series, Carolina Strong.

Know somebody who’s making a positive impact? Let us know here.

VIDEO: Charlotte’s Coyote Joe’s nominated for Academy of Country Music Award

Charlotte’s Coyote Joe’s nominated for Academy of Country Music Award

©2023 Cox Media Group