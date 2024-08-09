Carolina Strong: Teacher turned firefighter stresses importance of school supply donations

CHARLOTTE — As we inch closer to the new school year our 9 School Tools Drive continues.

Charlotte firehouses are among the places you can drop off school supply donations.

Charlotte fire is a longtime partner of our drive.

Meet one firefighter who knows firsthand the difference these donations make.

Antoine Calloway has led quite a full life.

“If you remember when we were younger, they would ask what you want to be when you grew up. My three was a football player, teacher, and firefighter, and I’ve actually done all three,” said Antoine Calloway, Charlotte firefighter and former educator.

“So by day, I was a teacher, and by the night time, I was a football player,” said Calloway.

He’s been with charlotte fire for nearly 12 years.

Before that, he spent 14 years as an educator and played arena football.

No doubt one of the more well-rounded guests in local schools, Calloway still goes in to teach fire safety and talk about his job.

“You see somebody in there with one book, one notebook, one pencil and no bookbag, like this is what they have. They can’t get where they need to get to without having what they need,” said Calloway.

It’s a need Calloway saw firsthand for so many years and remains passionate about alongside the fire department.

“Some are not even prepared to even ask, or even equipped or confident enough to ask for help. So they’ll go without, and they just try to do whatever they can do with what they have,” said Calloway.

You can drop off school supply donations at any Charlotte Fire House along with select Arby’s and Ashley stores.

You can also donate directly to classroom central, our partner in the drive, online, see the link below.

The organization allows teachers to stock up on supplies for their students and classrooms for free.

