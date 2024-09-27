Carolina Strong: Volunteers collect diapers for families who need them most

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Last year, 400,000 free diapers went out to families in Mecklenburg County last year. It may seem like a lot, but it only covered roughly 4% of the need.

It’s why all this week, Channel 9 is working to raise awareness of the need for diaper donations in our community.

Inside the Diaper Bank of North Carolina’s warehouse in north Charlotte, workers are collecting diapers of all shapes and sizes. Every single one will go to a family in need in Mecklenburg County.

Just about every week, you’ll find Liz Taveres sorting diapers.

“Being able to put diapers as donations is so critical for this particular organization to give to those that can’t afford to do those things,” she said.

The bank said most families spend between $80 and $150 each month on diapers. If you add that up, from the very first day and for two to three years, it’s a huge financial burden.

“From an economic perspective, I think about that all the time as I’m preparing these,” Tavares said.

That’s what makes the Diaper Bank special. After diapers are packed and distributed to local nonprofits like Nourish Up and Care Ring, families can get them for free.

The bank’s director, Avery Payne, believes the work they are doing is changing lives. He still remembers a call he received from a woman who was desperate for help.

“She was fleeing from the DV situation with her two children. One was still in diapers,” Payne said. “And, yeah, when she called, it was a very vulnerable moment.”

“To come here and hear that there are resources, and that she’s not alone, and that not only [are there] baby supply resources, but DV resources and things like that. She told me that it gave her hope.”

With your help, that hope means even more families can get diapers this year.

Channel 9′s Diaper Drive runs through Saturday, which is also our live collection day. If you want to grab some diapers, you can donate them this week at one of the six participating Walmart locations.

Again, you can help by donating diapers and other products.

