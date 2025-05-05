Waxhaw woman found dead in South Carolina, suspect in custody

COLUMBIA, S.C. — An investigation has been launched following the suspicious death of a Waxhaw woman in Columbia, according to the police department.

It happened on May 3 at a rental home on the 2700 block of Cypress Street.

During a press conference, police said 22-year-old Logan Federico was found dead from a gunshot wound. She was visiting friends in the area when she was killed.

However, Federico was not the intended target.

Police said 30-year-old Alexander Dickey had been identified as the suspect in this case.

Dickey is accused of going on a shopping spree after the murder. He also allegedly set a house on fire in Lexington County, which led to his arrest.

