Catawba County woman reveals how she won $158K in digital lottery game

RALEIGH — Samantha Spencer, of Conover, had to make a change of plans after hitting a $158,426 digital instant jackpot win, said officials with the N.C. Education Lottery.

“I was about to lay down for a nap but that made me jump up real quick,” Spencer said.

Spencer spent $1 and won the second level “Cadabra” jackpot in “The Lamp: Dark Arts,” a digital instant game featuring a progressive jackpot that can be won at any time. The odds winning that are 1 in 32 million.

“I was pretty surprised,” she said. “I didn’t expect that.”

Spencer said she chose to play because of the color of the game.

“My favorite color is green and the wheel in the game is green,” she said.

She claimed her prize Monday and after taxes, took home $113,671.

Spencer plans to use her winnings to pay bills and help with local cat rescues.

In The Lamp: Dark Arts, a player can play from 50 cents to $30. After Spencer won the jackpot, it restarted at $25,000. The game’s top level “Alakazam” jackpot stood at over $892,000 as of Tuesday morning.

VIDEO: Gastonia dad wins lottery, uses winnings to buy family home

Gastonia dad wins lottery, uses winnings to buy family home

©2025 Cox Media Group