Charlotte man wins more than 600k playing lottery online

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte man has won big after persistently playing the lottery online after playing a $2 ticket.

On June 28, Osama Lafi won a $668,911 jackpot after playing the Bison Bonanza game.

“I knew it was going to come. I just had to have patience, keep trying, and then finally it happened,” Lafi said. “My heart was beating so fast. I was screaming on the inside.”

Lafi said he has a routine of playing digital instants at night.

“I always like to play them before I go to sleep,” he explained. “When I won, I was half asleep and half awake. I could barely sleep after that though.”

Lafi claimed his prize at lottery headquarters Wednesday and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $478,272.

He said he planned to buy a new car, help some friends and family, and save the rest.

