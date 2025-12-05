Catawba Riverkeeper names new executive director

The Catawba Riverkeeper has a new executive director.

Mo Drinkard will lead the organization, which works to protect and support access to the river, streams and lakes along the Catawba Basin.

She said one of her priorities is ensuring that as the region grows, locals, developers and business leaders recognize how important our waters are and will help to preserve them.

“Charlotte has a wonderful, growing stable economy, as do many of the suburbs around it and a lot can be attributed to the access to greenspace,” said Drinkard.

The executive director said she’ll spend the first year getting to know community leaders throughout the entire system from the headwaters near Asheville to Lake Wateree in South Carolina.

