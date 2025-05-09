State legislature pushes back on Charlotte Water’s plan to draw from Catawba River

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Water’s plan to draw more from the Catawba River is facing pushback from the North Carolina State House.

The House passed a bill nearly unanimously this week that puts a pause on what are called inter-basin water transfers of more than 15 million gallons.

Charlotte Water wants to pull 30 million gallons from the Catawba. The utility says it’s necessary to keep pace with the city’s economic and residential growth.

Opponents of the measure, including upstream communities like Hickory, say this could leave them more vulnerable to drought and water shortages.

Only one representative from Mecklenburg County voted against the moratorium.

(VIDEO: Catawba Riverkeeper calls Charlotte Water request for river water ‘irresponsible’)

Catawba Riverkeeper calls Charlotte Water request for river water ‘irresponsible’

©2025 Cox Media Group