CATS announces changes to improve on-time performance

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Area Transit System has announced it will be making changes to improve its on-time performance.

These changes, set to go into effect on Monday, will affect six routes.

Those routes include North Lake Mall, North Tryon, the Huntersville and Mecklenburg Express routes, and the Davidson shuttle.

Adjustments include:

Route 7 will see a minor schedule adjustment.

Route 11 will see schedule adjustments for Amtrak trips to better accommodate the train’s arrival and departure times.

Routes 63x and 77x will be adding an earlier afternoon trip at 3:20 p.m. and will see slight adjustments to the remaining evening trip times.

Route 290 will see minor trip time adjustments for on-time performance.

The Union County Express will no longer stop in Monroe. The bus service will now begin and end at the Union Towne Center Shopping Park and Ride.

Riders are encouraged to refer to individual route schedules for additional details.

