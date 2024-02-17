CATS invites local artists, designers to submit ideas for cultural inclusion bus wrap

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Area Transit System is inviting local artists and designers to submit their ideas for a bus wrap to celebrate diversity and cultural inclusion in Charlotte.

The selected artist will be asked to create a design that encompasses and celebrates the rich cultural diversity of Charlotte, representing all backgrounds, races, ethnicities, genders, sexual orientations, ages, disabilities, and veteran statuses.

CATS said the artist would be expected to consider designs that will be made for a moving vehicle seen primarily by transit patrons and the public. It will also be preferred that the design be different but related to each side of the bus.

The design will be converted into digital files capable of being applied to a CATS bus, which will be circulated throughout CATS’ service area for approximately one calendar year.

CATS said the selected artist will be paid $4,000 for their design. The deadline to apply is March 17 by 11:59 p.m., and there is no fee.

For more information, visit RideTransit.org.

