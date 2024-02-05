New West Charlotte Connector, new CATS routes hit the road Feb. 5

CHARLOTTE — Starting Feb. 5, new Charlotte bus routes and adjusted schedules take effect.

CATS announced new weeknight and weekend services, shortened routes, and a new route name in the hopes of improving rider experience.

CATS added later weeknight services and a new Sunday service to Route 57 in Archdale.

Route 235 at the newly named West Charlotte Connector will also have later weeknight services and added Saturday and Sunday services. The route will run every 50 minutes, every day of the week, connecting riders through the west corridor. Service to the Goodwill campus, West Boulevard Library, along Seymour Drive and along Scott Futrell Drive will be discontinued from this route.

Routes to Forest Point Boulevard and Arrowood Road will be shorter.

See the full list of additional scheduling changes:

1: Mt. Holly/Valleydale

2: Ashley Road

5: Sprinter Airport

13: Nevin Road

14: Providence Road

16: S. Tryon

17: Commonwealth

27: Monroe Road

28: Fairview Road

34: Freedom Drive

40x: Lawyers Road Express

46x: Harrisburg Road Express

51: Pineville-Matthews Road

62x: Rea Road Express

64x: Independence Express

82x: Rock Hill Express

211: Hidden Valley

