CATS says it’s making progress on safety improvement plan

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Area Transit System says it’s making progress on its plan to increase security on public transit.

CATS was under scrutiny following several high-profile violent incidents on light rail trains and buses, including the deadly stabbing of Iryna Zarutska in August of 2022.

The Federal Transit Administration conducted an audit, and earlier this year, the agency said it found over a dozen ways that CATS was falling short on safety. The FTA said the rate of crimes on passengers in the CATS system is three times the national average.

On Monday, interim CEO Brent Cagle gave an update during a Charlotte safety committee meeting.

Cagle says CATS has installed system-wide live-stream security cameras, staffed with off-duty police for 24-hour coverage, and provided de-escalation training for frontline staff.

Cagle added that the transit system is still working to pilot video surveillance with artificial intelligence technology, along with proof-of-payment verification, and the possibility of creating a dedicated CATS police force.

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CATS could use AI to track banned riders after safety improvements

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