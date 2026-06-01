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Months-long operation leads to 56 federal charges, seizure of hundreds of kilos of drugs

By WSOCTV.com News Staff and Hunter Sáenz, wsoctv.com
Feds seize over hundreds of kilos of drugs in Operation Spring Cleaning
By WSOCTV.com News Staff and Hunter Sáenz, wsoctv.com

CHARLOTTE — A three-month, multi-jurisdiction operation led to 56 federal charges, the seizure of more than 254 kilograms of drugs, including more than 22 kilograms of fentanyl, the recovery of 110 illegal firearms and the apprehension of 157 fugitives on state and federal charges throughout the region, U.S. Attorney Russ Ferguson announced on Monday.

Operation Spring Cleaning targeted violent offenders, drug traffickers, armed felons, and fugitives. These suspects were identified as responsible for spreading deadly drugs, driving gun violence and increasing crime across district and state lines, officials said.

Federal defendants charged in connection with the operation face charges for drug trafficking, illegal possession of firearms, possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes, armed robbery and other violent offenses.

Operation Spring Cleaning is part of the U.S. Attorney’s Office ongoing violent crime reduction strategy. This strategy focuses on partnering with law enforcement agencies at all levels.

The goals include dismantling drug networks, reducing illegal guns and gun trafficking in the region, and combating gun-induced violence. The strategy also aims to identify and prosecute violent offenders who drive criminal activity across district and state lines, officials said.

This is achieved through intelligence sharing and coordination among law enforcement agencies.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

©2026 Cox Media Group

Hunter Sáenz

Hunter Sáenz, wsoctv.com

Hunter is a reporter for Channel 9.

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