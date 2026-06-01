Months-long operation leads to 56 federal charges, seizure of hundreds of kilos of drugs

CHARLOTTE — A three-month, multi-jurisdiction operation led to 56 federal charges, the seizure of more than 254 kilograms of drugs, including more than 22 kilograms of fentanyl, the recovery of 110 illegal firearms and the apprehension of 157 fugitives on state and federal charges throughout the region, U.S. Attorney Russ Ferguson announced on Monday.

Operation Spring Cleaning targeted violent offenders, drug traffickers, armed felons, and fugitives. These suspects were identified as responsible for spreading deadly drugs, driving gun violence and increasing crime across district and state lines, officials said.

Federal defendants charged in connection with the operation face charges for drug trafficking, illegal possession of firearms, possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes, armed robbery and other violent offenses.

#NEW: @USAO_WDNC announces after a 3-month joint effort - Operation Spring Cleaning results here in Charlotte & the region:



56 people charged federally

254+ kilos of drugs seized

110 guns recovered

157 fugitives taken into custody@wsoctv



Press conference about to start pic.twitter.com/G7WAmb7gbq — Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) June 1, 2026

Operation Spring Cleaning is part of the U.S. Attorney’s Office ongoing violent crime reduction strategy. This strategy focuses on partnering with law enforcement agencies at all levels.

The goals include dismantling drug networks, reducing illegal guns and gun trafficking in the region, and combating gun-induced violence. The strategy also aims to identify and prosecute violent offenders who drive criminal activity across district and state lines, officials said.

This is achieved through intelligence sharing and coordination among law enforcement agencies.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

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