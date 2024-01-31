CATS video released after bus driver hit by stray bullet in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Officials have released surveillance video of the moment a city bus driver was shot in northwest Charlotte last month.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Watch the video of the shooting below:

RAW VIDEO: CATS bus driver hit by stray bullet in northwest Charlotte

The Charlotte Area Transit System driver was struck by a stray bullet on Lasalle Street.

Investigators said people in two cars were “engaged in a conflict” when a stray bullet went into the bus, hitting the driver in the neck. Friends said the driver was expected to be OK.

A witness said the car with the gunman was coming from the opposite direction with a passenger hanging out the window and shooting at the bus.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department did not have information about suspects in the case.

On Wednesday, video from the bus involved in the shooting was released to the public.

No further information was released.

