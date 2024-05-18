1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Gastonia, GEMS says

GASTONIA, N.C. — One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Gastonia Saturday afternoon, according to Gaston County Emergency Medical Service.

The incident occurred around 1:20 p.m. on South Kings Drive.

GEMS said one person died in this incident, although the identity of the deceased is unclear at this time.

It is unclear what led up to this shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

VIDEO: Deadly shooting of Charlotte inn worker remains unsolved after 16 years

Deadly shooting of Charlotte inn worker remains unsolved after 16 years





©2024 Cox Media Group