Local

1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Gastonia, GEMS says

By Glenn Counts, wsoctv.com, Coleman Montgomery, wsoctv.com and Jazmine Greene, wsoctv.com

1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Gastonia, GEMS says

By Glenn Counts, wsoctv.com, Coleman Montgomery, wsoctv.com and Jazmine Greene, wsoctv.com

GASTONIA, N.C. — One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Gastonia Saturday afternoon, according to Gaston County Emergency Medical Service.

The incident occurred around 1:20 p.m. on South Kings Drive.

GEMS said one person died in this incident, although the identity of the deceased is unclear at this time.

ALSO READ: Deadly shooting of Charlotte inn worker remains unsolved after 16 years

It is unclear what led up to this shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

VIDEO: Deadly shooting of Charlotte inn worker remains unsolved after 16 years

Deadly shooting of Charlotte inn worker remains unsolved after 16 years


©2024 Cox Media Group

Coleman

Coleman Montgomery, wsoctv.com

Coleman is a photojournalist for Channel 9.

Most Read