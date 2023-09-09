CEENTA no longer accepting patients with UnitedHealthcare insurance

CHARLOTTE — A local doctor’s office said it is no longer accepting a common form of insurance.

Earlier this year, a contract dispute between Charlotte Eye Ear Nose & Throat Associates and UnitedHealthcare left a lot of patients with uncertainty.

CEENTA said it sent a notice to customers that stated, “CEENTA has failed to reach an agreement with UnitedHealthcare.”

This change affects patients at the Uptown office, as well as its 19 other locations across the Carolinas.

Channel 9′s Erika Jackson spoke with one family who said they are trying to figure out what to do next.

Sam Williams just learned that his son’s ophthalmologist, Charlotte Eye Ear Nose & Throat Associates, will no longer be accepting his work-sponsored insurance.

“He actually has a condition where he needs to see an ophthalmologist for his glasses. We’ve been going there since he was less than two,” Williams said.

CEENTA’s website states its contract with UnitedHealthcare expired in May, and the two haven’t been able to reach an agreement.

Effect this week, CEENTA said it will no longer see patient’s insurance by United’s commercial, Medicare, or Medicaid plans.

Williams said a representative from CEENTA’s Huntersville office called to cancel his son’s upcoming appointment since they’re insured by United.

“We said We are not using our insurance. We are paying out of pocket.’ They said ‘We still can’t see you at the office. It’s a policy change,’” Williams explained.

He said he even offered to pay the full amount for the visit.

“She said I know you have UnitedHealthcare; we can’t do that. So my wife said, ‘Take it out of there and delete it. As far as you are concerned, we no longer have UnitedHealthcare,’” Williams said.

Channel 9 asked CEENTA how this will impact United patients who want to pay out of pocket.

A spokesperson didn’t give a direct answer but said, “In general, accepting cash payments increases patient expenses and UHC profits. The best path forward is to have UHC negotiate in good faith, allowing all patient visits to be covered, and having UHC pay for visits.”

They added that CEENTA is still hoping to reach an agreement with UnitedHealthcare.

CEENTA’s website states it will also provide emergency care for impacted patients through October 5th, as well as any post-op visits.

