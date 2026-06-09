Channel 9 sits down with basketball legend Ivory Latta

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Ivory Latta didn’t just entertain, she engraved her name in history.

More than 20 years removed from a record-setting career at York Comprehensive High school, Latta still stands as the all-time leading scorer for high school hoops in South Carolina.

During an interview with Channel 9’s DaShawn Brown, Latta said the best moment in her high school gym was when she scored 70 points.

She remembers nearly every college coach in the country coming to watch her play. Latta said everybody wanted to sit beside her parents during her high school games.

In the video at the top of this webpage, Latta takes a walk down memory lane by visiting the gym where she made history.

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