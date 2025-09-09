Charlotte airport introduces new snacks and souvenir shop

CHARLOTTE — According to Charlotte Douglas International Airport, you no longer have to go through security to pick up snacks and Queen City memorabilia thanks to a new store.

The airport’s new store, Charlotte!, is located in the baggage claim across from Queen Charlotte’s Kitchen and the Queen’s Court.

It’s a new food, snack and souvenir option for people waiting to pick someone up or waiting for their bag.

VIDEO: Don’t throw away your baggage tag at the the airport, here’s why:

Don’t throw away your baggage tag at the the airport, here’s why:

©2025 Cox Media Group