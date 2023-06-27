Charlotte Amazon driver shot, killed in California

CHARLOTTE — An Amazon driver based in Charlotte has died after being shot and crashing into a building in Lathrop, California.

Troopers in California report that Ilkhom Shodiev was driving his delivery truck on June 15 when he was shot.

Shodiev Then drove his truck off a freeway south of Sacramento before crashing into a building, as well as two cars. He died at a California hospital.

Over the weekend, California Highway Patrol announced that Andrew Watson had been arrested in connection with this case.

Aziz Azami, a close friend of Shodiev, told Channel 9 that they are shocked that this occurred.

“I was in a state of shock. Couldn’t believe I thought it said Just a bad dream. But it turned out it’s reality,” Azami said.

Azami also said he’s worried for Shodiev’s wife and children.

“His wife is a housewife. So he was the only one that would provide. And he was working not only in California but all over the United States. Working as a truck driver, also, unfortunately, he didn’t have the time to really spend time with his kids, which he had big plans for them,” Azami explained.

Azami said he is now making it his priority to put Shodiev’s family first.

“Nothing will bring him back, unfortunately, but at least as a friend, my mission is to make sure that his family, won’t struggle,” Azami said.

People from all over the country have donated more than $95,000 to a Go-Fund-Me dedicated to supporting Shodiev’s family.

Alisa Carroll, a spokesperson Amazon, issued a statement regarding Shodiev’s death saying:

“We’re saddened by this horrific act of violence, and our thoughts are with the driver’s family during this difficult time.”

