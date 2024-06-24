Charlotte-area residents can skip the car trip to win prizes

CHARLOTTE — There’s a new initiative to help reduce air pollution in the Charlotte area, and you can win prizes if you use alternatives to driving.

Mecklenburg County is launching the “Clean Air Games” with CATS and Sustain Charlotte on Monday. Here’s how it works: for the next month, every “trip reduction activity” you make gets an entry into drawings for prizes.

The prizes include an electric scooter set, Charlotte FC tickets, a portable volleyball set, and more.

According to the county, an eligible trip reduction activity is an “alternative to driving alone or avoiding car trips.” That includes:

Carpool

Vanpool

Riding transit: CATS bus, Lynx train or streetcar

Bike/ E-bike

Walk

E-scooter or skating (Mark under e-scooter when logging the trip.)

Pack a lunch: Bring your lunch to work rather than driving to lunch

Telework

You’ll enter your activities through an online form that can be found at this link.

According to the county, anyone who lives or works in the Charlotte area can take part in the Clean Air Games. The rules say you have to be traveling in or to/from any county in the area, including Cabarrus, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Rowan, Union, and York counties.

You can check out the rest of the rules, the dates, and the weekly prizes here.

