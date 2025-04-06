Gastonia woman wins $100,000 on $3 lottery ticket

GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gastonia woman bought a $3 Powerball ticket in March and claimed a prize of $100,000 on Thursday.
Elizabeth McAteer purchased a Quick Pick ticket at a Harris Teeter on Robinhood Road in Gastonia.
McAteer’s ticket numbers matched four white balls and the red Powerball on the March 10 drawing, winning her $50,000, according to the North Carolina Lottery. Her prize doubled to $100,000 when the 2X multiplier.
She claimed her prize on Thursday and took home a total of $71,757 after federal and state tax withholdings, according to the North Carolina Lottery.
WATCH: Gastonia Ghost Peppers unveil new mascot
©2025 Cox Media Group