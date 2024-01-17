Charlotte City Council appears likely to allow Wells Fargo name in skyline

CHARLOTTE — It changes colors every night but soon the Wells Fargo building could look even more different. The bank wants to plaster two 1,800-square-foot versions of its name across the handle.

Despite the building’s significance, the attorney for Wells Fargo’s rezoning petitions says when the time came to discuss this project’s future, no one showed up.

“No one attended the community meeting,” attorney Anthony Fox said. “We have received no opposition.”

There’s plenty of opposition online. A quick check of the comment section will show you that. Comments when the story was first posted ranged from “Tacky!” to “Nothing screams vanity like putting up your name for all to see, even at the cost of ruining the skyscraper.”

No one spoke against the project Tuesday night at the city council meeting either, which caught some councilmembers off guard.

“It’s rare we don’t have any opposition on this,” Councilmember Dimple Ajmera said. “I remember when we did Truist, there was a lot of opposition.”

City staff says the Truist building had to be retrofitted so the bank could install its name and logo. Staff says it will be easier for Wells Fargo to install its name.

Councilmembers appear likely to allow it to happen. But Councilmember Renee Johnson wants leaders to be mindful of how Uptown appears.

“I think, as a council or a city, we should be very thoughtful on how we want our skyline to look in the next 10, 15 years and decide if there should be parameters,” she said.

The Charlotte City Council will likely vote on the project in February. Councilman Malcolm Graham, who represents the area, is in support.

