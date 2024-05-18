18-year-old arrested after 5 pounds of marijuana seized in traffic stop

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. — An 18-year-old has been arrested after 5 pounds of marijuana were seized at a traffic stop earlier this month, according to the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office.

On May 7, a deputy patrolling the area of Jefferson noticed a vehicle that was making several traffic violations. That deputy then conducted a traffic stop and learned that Joshua Cordoba was driving on an indefinitely suspended license.

A search of the vehicle unveiled three concealed handguns, a large sum of money, over 5 pounds of marijuana, a baggie containing mushrooms, and several drug paraphernalia items.

Cordoba was then arrested and charged with felony possession of a Schedule. VI controlled substance, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver marijuana, felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, felony possession of a controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, carrying a concealed gun while driving with a revoked license, resisting a public officer, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was taken to the Ashe County Detention Center before being released under a $40,000 secured bond.

