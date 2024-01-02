Charlotte Crime Stoppers offers $5K reward one year after deadly shooting

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $5,000 reward for answers in a homicide last year.

Investigators said on Jan. 31, 2023, 32-year-old Jamal Jones was shot and killed at Cordelia Park. It’s located along East 24th Street in northeast Charlotte, which is near the Villa Heights neighborhood.

On Tuesday, Charlotte Crime Stoppers said it was offering a reward of up to $5,000 for answers in the case. The organization is asking the community to come forward and share what they know.

Crime Stoppers shared a photo of Jones in their post on social media.

Information can be shared anonymously. Tipsters are not asked for their names, phone numbers, or court appearances.

If you have any information about the shooting, call Charlotte-Mecklenburg police Det. Buhr at 704-432-6315 or submit your information to Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

