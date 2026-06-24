Charlotte Douglas Airport prepares for busy July 4 travel days

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Douglas International Airport told Channel 9 that they are getting ready for some busy travel days for July 4.

On Wednesday, officials said they are expecting 1.6 million passengers to pass through the airport between this Friday and next Monday, with the busiest days being this Friday, Thursday, and Sunday.

The predicted numbers are actually down by almost 7% compared to this time last year.

“While numbers are below last year’s record-setting numbers, we still expect to see an incredibly busy 11-day period,” said Charlotte Douglas International Airport COO Jeff Perry. “During peak travel times, passengers should expect busy parking facilities and busy checkpoints, as well as busy roadways.”

Airport officials are encouraging all those flying to reserve parking in advance and arrive at their parking places at least 30 minutes before they want to be at their terminal.

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