Charlotte Douglas Airport welcomes Etihad Airways, flights to Asia

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Douglas Airport is welcoming a new international airline, with flights starting in May 2026.

The national airline of the United Arab Emirates, Etihad Airways, will begin nonstop flights from Charlotte to Abu Dhabi next year.

Featuring both Business and Economy cabins, the 303-seat Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner will operate the flights on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

This will mark the first scheduled service of a Boeing 787-9 in the airport’s history. But that’s not the only new feat this airline will accomplish for the Charlotte Douglas Airport.

“There’s about 15 hours flight, so it will be the longest flight served from Charlotte airport, so being able to connect farther than just Abu Dhabi,” officials announced at a press conference.

The airport has not launched a new international airline service since 2018 with nonstop flights to Guadalajara, Mexico, through Volaris.

The airline will also open one-stop access to destinations across the Middle East, India, and Asia.

Tickets for the Abu Dhabi route are already available at etihad.com.

