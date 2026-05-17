Man arrested, charged following shooting death of 18-year-old Rock Hill woman

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A man has been arrested following a shooting in Rock Hill on Saturday night.

Rock Hill Police responded to the shooting after receiving reports of gunshots around 11 p.m.

When police arrived at the home on the 700 block of Mount Gallant Road, they found an 18-year-old woman on the ground with a gunshot wound. She died from her injuries.

Investigators responded to the scene and identified the suspect as 34-year-old Sean Xavier Hubbard from Clover, S.C.

Officials said Hubbard was located, arrested, and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Hubbard was issued another arrest warrant for a separate crime, where he was charged with discharging a firearm into a dwelling. Police said Hubbard had shot into the same residence during a separate incident. No one was home when that shooting occurred.

Police say Hubbard will have his first court appearance on Monday.

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