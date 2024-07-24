Charlotte Douglas International Airport receives $27M grant for improvements

CHARLOTTE — On Wednesday, Senator Thom Tillis announced that Charlotte Douglas International Airport has received a $27 million grant for improvements.

The funds will go towards replacing up to 16 passenger boarding bridges at the airport.

According to Tillis, all funding for the project will be coming directly from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“Charlotte Douglas International Airport is one of the busiest airports in the world, and this award to replace aging passenger boarding bridges is a much-needed upgrade to continuing improving this important transportation hub,” said Senator Tillis. “This was made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, legislation that I’m proud to have helped author and pass into law. It’s already provided more than $10 billion to rebuild North Carolina’s infrastructure, and this award to CLT is the latest project that will benefit our great state.”

