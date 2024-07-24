Delays, cancellations continue to frustrate passengers at Charlotte Douglas

CHARLOTTE — Thousands of passengers are landing at Charlotte Douglas International Airport or their final destination hours later than expected.

Passenger Peter Costner said he and his family made lifelong memories in New York but they’d rather forget their journey home to Waxhaw.

“Seemed like an easy trip to Charlotte,” Costner told Channel 9 on Tuesday night. “About 15 minutes before landing, they said the weather is bad, so they’re re-routing us to Raleigh.”

Flight tracker app FlightAware showed more than 740 flights were delayed in and out of Charlotte-Douglas International Airport on Tuesday.

The airport had two ground stops and the most recent one was extended until 10:30 p.m.

A representative for American Airlines blamed most of its delays on the weather.

American Airlines said it has fully recovered from Friday’s global Crowdstrike outage.

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced there will be an investigation to ensure Delta is following the law and treating passengers fairly.

“I’m hearing a lot of things,” said Pete Buttigieg, the secretary of the USDOT. “I’m very concerned. People being on hold for hours and hours trying to get a new flight. People having to sleep on airport floors. Even accounts of unaccompanied minors being stranded at airports, unable to get on flights.”

Costner said he’s glad he prepared for the unexpected.

“We scheduled this day off from work and scheduling things so it’s making it an easy traveling day,” said Costner.

The USDOT said you’re always entitled to a refund if your flight is canceled. Each airline has a policy of what it will do if your flight is delayed.

USDOT Links:

VIDEO: Widespread technology outage impacts Charlotte airport, DMV offices

Widespread technology outage impacts Charlotte airport, DMV offices

©2024 Cox Media Group