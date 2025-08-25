Charlotte FC extends win streak to seven, second-longest in MLS history

CHARLOTTE — Only one other team in Major League Soccer history has won more consecutive games than Charlotte FC.

The Crown is currently on a seven-game win streak, topped only by Seattle in 2000, when the Sounders recorded nine straight wins.

Charlotte’s streak continued Sunday night after a 1-0 victory over the New York Red Bulls, a massive swing from just weeks ago when the club dropped 8-out-of-10 games in league play.

“I had an honest conversation with Dean (Smith), the coaches, and they basically, especially Dean was saying, ‘Hey look, no panic,” said Zoran Krneta, the general manager for Charlotte FC.

“We know what we are. We know who we are. We know how good this team is. Yes, we’re going through a different patch, but we’ll get back, and we’ll be OK.”

Charlotte FC is ranked fourth in the Eastern Conference with six games left in the regular season.

The team’s next match is 7:30 p.m. Saturday at New England.

