How Charlotte FC Unified is giving everyone a chance to enjoy pro soccer

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte FC is giving people, regardless of their ability, a chance to play on the same field as their favorite pros.

From signing day to matches, the team, in its fourth season, gets to do it all.

“When they’re out there, just to enjoy being able to play in the stadium,” Unified Head Coach Jacob Goggins said. “There are lots of people that will never get a chance to even come into a stadium and the fact that they get to come and play on it where their professional home team heroes play.”

