CHARLOTTE — Charlotte FC is heading to the playoffs. The club won Wednesday night at Bank of America Stadium against Chicago Fire.

Charlotte clinched a berth in the playoffs with the 4-3 win.

They also made it last year but lost in their first appearance.

The Man of the Match scoring half the goals for Charlotte FC in the 4-3 win.



