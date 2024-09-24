Charlotte FC, Panthers players help build furniture for families in need

CHARLOTTE — Getting a good night’s sleep is crucial for children.

Since 2011, Beds For Kids has worked to provide furniture and bedding to local families who need help transitioning out of homelessness.

This week, the nonprofit got help from two players from Charlotte FC and the Carolina Panthers.

Veteran Charlotte FC midfielder Brandt Bronico teamed up with Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard on Tuesday to build furniture.

Beds For Kids Executive Director Lauren Evans says Bronico has been an incredible catalyst for the organization since he started volunteering for in 2022.

“Me and my team wanted to pick a local charity that we were passionate about and we saw the work that Beds For Kids did, and we were like man, that seems like something where we can help a lot of people in Charlotte,” Bronico said.

Evans says this year alone, Bronico has donated more than $50,000 to the agency through his BB13 Foundation.

“You don’t always have to donate money, you can donate your volunteer hours,” Bronico said. “Just coming out here and loading the trucks.

“I always say, everybody can help somebody,” he said.

