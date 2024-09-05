Charlotte firefighters collect school supplies for students in need

CHARLOTTE — Volunteers unloaded thousands of pounds of school supplies for students in need.

The Charlotte Fire Department collected donations at area firehouses before dropping them off Thursday morning.

Channel 9 spoke with Executive Director of Classroom Central Karen Calder, who said the need now is greater than ever.

“Families are really struggling right now. Some prices at the grocery store and at the gas pump are at an all-time high, and it’s really putting a strain on families. So when that happens, a lot of children are forced to show up at school without the supplies that they need,” Calder explained.

