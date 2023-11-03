Charlotte Hornets bring back Buzz City on uniforms

CHARLOTTE — Buzz City is getting an encore. The Charlotte Hornets today unveiled their latest version of the league’s City Edition uniforms, with “Buzz City” replacing “CLT” on the team’s alternate unis.

The Hornets will wear the teal-base uniforms 14 times this season and, for nine of those, play on a matching court. The exceptions are for three away games when Charlotte will wear the City Edition uniforms and for two home games this month that are part of the NBA’s newly created In-Season Tournament.

Charlotte will debut the new uniforms Nov. 14 against Miami and wear them again Nov. 17 against Milwaukee, which are also the In-Season Tournament games that will prevent them from using the matching court until Dec. 15.

