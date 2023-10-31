Charlotte Hornets unveil new court for In-Season Tournament

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Hornets will be sporting a new court next month.

The Hornets unveiled a new court that will be used for the NBA’s new In-Season Tournament. Each team unveiled their new look on Monday.

The court color is a deep teal with gold accents, with the exception of the area between the free-throw lanes.

Charlotte will play two home games during the Group Play stage of the tournament, with the first on Tuesday, Nov. 19, against the Miami Heat. They will play the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, Nov. 17.

The championship will take place in Las Vegas on Dec. 9.

