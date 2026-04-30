Charlotte housing market gains spring momentum

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte’s housing market has picked up steam with the spring selling season underway.

Buyer demand grew in March, with pending sales rising to 4,713. The number of local homes to go under contract last month rose 9.1% from the previous year and 33.2% from February, by nearly 1,200 pending sales, according to Canopy Realtor Association’s latest housing report, which is based on MLS data.

While down 5.4% year over year, the 3,500 home sales recorded across the 16-county Charlotte region in March represented a 34.5% monthly jump, up by nearly 900 sales. That reflects the typical lag closings have behind contract activity, the report stated.

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