Charlotte investor pays $18M for property off I-85

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A Charlotte-based real estate investment firm recently added to its industrial portfolio with a multimillion-dollar acquisition near Salisbury.

Shoreline Capital bought an industrial building in Rusher Farms Commerce Center for $18.1 million on June 16, Rowan County property records show.

The seller was an entity linked to Hamilton Property Co. and Wake Hamilton. Hamilton was behind the development of Rusher Farms Commerce Center.

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