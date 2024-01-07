Charlotte leaders speak on recent Uptown violence

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte leaders publicly spoke on a chaotic New Year’s Eve in Uptown.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested a 19-year-old accused of shooting five people in Romare Bearden Park. Officers also arrested or cited 17 others, including minors, for other incidents that night.

Graham applauded those in the community that are already making a mark in the community in a press conference on Sunday.

“It’s really pivoting to those in the community already doing the work, which is our grass-roots leadership who understand and know these kids who are committing these crimes,” Graham said.

Watlington says the city needs to be clear on what they need to do in the future.

“We’ve really got to be clear about who we are as a city, community, and society. and what we need to do in order to equip our next generation to be productive,” Watlington said.

On Monday, Charlotte City Council will consider bringing back an ordinance that would allow criminal penalties for many ‘nuisance’ issues that happen in Uptown.

